Daymak is a Canadian company that produces small two, three and four-wheeled electric vehicles dedicated to local mobility. The latest innovation introduced in its price list is the Combat Ebike, a minibike with 10″- 8″ knobby wheels designed to tackle Canadian dirt roads.

The chassis uses elements of “real” motorbikes such as upside down fork and rear monoshock connected to a double-sided swingarm, while the frame is made of aluminum and inside it houses the brushless motor with 7.2 kW (about 10 HP) of continuous power and 19 HP of maximum, in addition to the battery pack. The latter, garlic lithium ions, it is removable allowing for transportation and charging at home or in the office. He has one capacity of 3.85 kWh and an operating voltage of 48 Volts, with approximately 80 km of autonomy. All of this, given the uses for which the motorbike was designed, falls into the international category of IP67 protection: the first number represents the degree of protection against the penetration of solid foreign bodies, on a scale from 1 to 6, while the second digit indicates that against the penetration of liquids, on a scale from 1 to 8. Following this cataloguing, The Combat Ebike’s engine and batteries are totally protected from any type of dust and against the effects of temporary immersion in water.