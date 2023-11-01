Suara.com – 2006 was a historic moment for Joko Widodo, who at that time was still leading the city of Surakarta, Central Java (Central Java). Jokowi, who had just served as Mayor of Surakarta at that time, had the homework of relocating around 900 street vendors (PKL) from the Monument 45 Banjarsari area.

This public area began to be filled with street vendors since the monetary crisis hit in 1998. The spread of street vendors has been a problem for the City of Surakarta since the Mayor, Imam Soetopo, to Slamet Suryanto.

Seven years later, Jokowi, who was chosen with FX Hadi Rudyatmo to lead Surakarta, took an unusual approach.

They invited traders who refused relocation to hold meetings at both the mayor’s official residence, Loji Gandrung and Surakarta City Hall. Often at these meetings, traders are served food ranging from heavy to light. After that, we started discussing relocation.

At least 54 meetings took place inviting 11 Taman Banjarsari street vendors’ associations to eat together until finally an agreement was reached between the Solo City Government and the street vendors to find a solution by agreeing to move to Klitikan Notoharjo Market without any physical fighting between the city government and the traders.

Not only that, the relocation which took place in July 2006 was enlivened by a joyful parade with traders.

Jokowi’s ‘small victory’ in Surakarta then led him to the capital. The success of Jokowi’s food diplomacy has also become his effective weapon in solving difficult problems.

There was a different scene when President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo stopped at a restaurant after the ceremony of handing over land certificates to the community in Cirebon City, West Java, Thursday (13/4/2017). (Palace press bureau)

When leading the capital, Jokowi’s signature move was also used to solve residents’ problems. A number of these cases include the resolution of the chaotic eviction of the Jakarta Outer Ring Road West 2 (JORR W2) Toll Road project.

While eating together, he did not hesitate to explain the reasons why it was important to build the toll road to the residents. Apart from that, in resolving the dredging issue in the Pluit Reservoir, Jokowi invited residents to lunch at DKI City Hall and have a dialogue discussing the issue.

Even when he was president in his first term, 2014-2019, dinner table diplomacy could not be separated from his lobby. At that time, Jokowi often invited political figures, the public, and former presidents and vice presidents to lunch at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

In fact, the most phenomenal thing was the moment Jokowi dined together at one of the FX Senayan malls after the 2019 election was over. At that time, the high political temperature with various events that made the public heated suddenly began to subside when Jokowi dined with his rival, Prabowo.

Jokowi’s dinner table style solution was even highlighted by millions of pairs of eyes who watched the figures competing in the 2019 presidential election become fluid and relaxed in conversation.

Several years later, at an important moment in Indonesian politics, Jokowi also used his powerful moves which proved effective. In 2022, Jokowi invited the general chairs of the government coalition political parties to lunch at the Palace. Lunch was held before Jokowi inaugurated ministers and deputy ministers as a result of the reshuffle of the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet.

Lunch at the Palace

Jokowi’s lunch move was carried out again. This time, three presidential candidates (capres) will contest in the 2024 presidential election. Prabowo Subianto, Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan were invited to lunch at the State Palace on Monday (30/10/2023).

Prabowo revealed that there were a number of menus provided at a round table in one of the dining rooms in the Palace. Ganjar, in fact, admitted that he ate a lot when sitting at the same table with Jokowi and the two presidential candidates.

The three of them wore batik together at a luncheon at the Palace with the president.

After having lunch with Jokowi, the three of them met with media crew to hold a joint press conference. Prabowo started the interview session by conveying matters related to the luncheon

“So we were just invited to eat by the president and it was quite a meal,” said Prabowo while looking at Anies and Ganjar.

“I eat a lot,” said Ganjar.

Prabowo then continued his statement by mentioning a number of food menus provided.

“There was soto, lontong, squid,” said Prabowo

“Vegetables too,” said Anies in complement.

“Vegetables. Not bad,” said Prabowo.

Prabowo said that the atmosphere at the lunch together was friendly. According to him, if there was no invitation from Jokowi, he would rarely have the opportunity to be together in one moment with Anies and Ganjar.

“So it’s good that we are also in a friendly atmosphere and we also thanked you for being invited. If we weren’t invited, we would rarely be able to get together,” said Prabowo.

The moment President Joko Widodo had lunch with the presidential candidates at the Merdeka Palace, Monday (30/10/2023) (Instagram/@jokowi)

Separately, Ganjar reiterated that the food at the banquet at the Palace was delicious food. This was conveyed by Ganjar in response to a question regarding whether there was a special message or not.

“The food is delicious,” said Ganjar as he walked towards the car.

The special luncheon was then interpreted as Jokowi’s political diplomacy ahead of the upcoming 2024 elections. Political observer from The Indonesian Institute Arfianto Purbolaksono assessed that the lunch showed national commitment.

“In the 2024 election contestation there will be something different from the previous two elections,” he told Suara.com.

He stated that lunch at the State Palace with the three presidential candidates was an anticipatory step to stabilize political tensions which usually increase before the election.

“In the previous two elections it was very heated, it created strong polarization in society, so the meeting between the president and the presidential candidates yesterday was able to reduce tensions in society quite low,” he said.

“Yesterday’s lunch shows that the three presidential candidates have a strong national commitment not to carry out or play unhealthy battles in the future, even though we don’t know what the future holds.”

In line with Arfianto, political observer Ahmad Khoirul Umam also positively assessed Jokowi’s lunch agenda with the three presidential candidates. He considered this to be a step to strengthen the political foundation and reconciliation ahead of the 2024 elections.

“By gathering the presidential candidates, Jokowi wants to give the impression that he can be neutral and stand tall above the three competing presidential candidates,” he said in a written statement in Jakarta, Monday (30/10/2023).

He stated that this step also prevents divisions and clashes during political contestation next year

“So that there are no fundamental divisions and clashes in the future contestation process,” he said.