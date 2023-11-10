His first match on the Rossoneri bench was against the Salento team in October 2019. Only 6 players remain from that team, ownership and managers have changed while with him the Devil has regained the championship and European prestige

He usually has a hard time looking back. Even if “back” in this case is equivalent to the awareness of having returned – after several years, too many years – a championship and assiduous participation in the Champions League. Stefano Pioli by nature likes to focus on the “next match”, but the next match is Lecce. Which for him is not just any team. His adventure on the Devil’s bench began against Lecce. It was October 20, 2019: four years and 203 games later, the Rossoneri coach faces the Salento team again and it is impossible that, at least for a moment, he doesn’t rewind the tape to that day four years ago. Also because we start from a decidedly solid base: Pioli is the longest-serving coach on the Milan bench after Ancelotti.