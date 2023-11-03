The Lega Serie A has defined the dates and times of the phase in which the top seeds come into play: it begins on 5 December with the match between the Capitoline club and Genoa, and ends on 4 January with the Signora clashing with Salernitana

The Lega Serie A has defined the calendar for the Italian Cup round of 16, a phase in which the eight seeds of the tournament will enter the scene.

Here are the dates and times of the meetings:

Tuesday 5 December at 9pm Lazio-Genoa (Channel 5)

Wednesday 6 December at 9pm Fiorentina-Parma (Italy 1)

Tuesday 19 December at 9pm Naples-Frosinone (Channel 5)

Wednesday 20th at 9pm Inter-Bologna (Channel 5)

Tuesday 2 January at 9pm Milan-Cagliari (Channel 5)

Wednesday 3 January at 6pm Atalanta-Sassuolo (Italy 1)

Wednesday 3 January at 9pm Rome-Cremonese (Channel 5)

Thursday 4 January at 9pm Juventus-Salernitana (Channel 5)

November 3, 2023 (changed November 3, 2023 | 5:05 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED