He was known as the king of cryptocurrencies when, at just over 27 years old, he founded the FTX exchange, one of the brightest companies in the cryptocurrency universe with a valuation that reached $32 billion.

Just 10 months later, the cryptocurrency wunderkind has been found guilty of seven counts of criminal fraud for diverting more than 10 billion of his clients’ funds and causing the bankruptcy of FTX and Alameda Research, his investment arm, in which he already It is considered one of the biggest scams in the United States, surpassing even that of Bernard Madoff.

The charges of which he is accused. Sam Bankman-Fried has spent the last month unsuccessfully trying to explain to a New York jury how his company has lost billions of its customers. According to prosecutor Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York, Bankman-Fried perpetrated “one of the largest financial frauds in the history of the United States.”

The court has found Bankman-Fried guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud against FTX clients and Alameda Research investors, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and conspiracy to commit commodities fraud against FTX investors and conspiracy to commit money laundering through the investment company Alameda Research.

An exemplary sentence. The jury has considered Sam Bankman-Fried’s active participation in the seven charges against him proven. After five hours of deliberation, the popular court has found the young businessman guilty, who could serve a sentence of more than 20 years for each crime charged against him and 5 for each of conspiracy to commit securities and raw materials fraud. In total they could reach up to 110 years in prison.

Judge Lewis Kaplan has set a hearing for March 28, 2024 in which a ruling will be issued detailing the final sentences and opening the appeals period. Bloomberg includes the statements of prosecutor Williams, who has stressed that “The digital currency industry may be new, investors like Bankman-Fried could be new, but this type of fraud, this type of corruption, is from the old days. “This case has always been about lies, cheating and theft, and we have no patience for it.”

From touching the sky to falling to hell. Just a year ago, Sam Bankman-Fried was already preparing for the end of the world, but he couldn’t even imagine that 2023 was going to be the worst year of his life while he enjoyed a peaceful life full of luxury in the Bahamas apartment he shared. with friends and associates who have been parading one by one before the New York jury denying Bankman-Fried’s sworn statements.

Just thirteen months ago, Bankman-Fried had a fortune valued at $26 billion, with which he generously poured millions of dollars into the presidential campaigns of Biden’s Democrats, but also of the Republicans. It was what Sam Bankman-Fried himself called effective altruism. A kind of impact investments 2.0.

An atypical millionaire. The rise of Sam Bankman-Fried fulfills point by point the idealized stereotypes of Silicon Valley’s culture of success: a brilliant young man raised in a wealthy family who is very good at mathematics and graduates in physics with He specialized in mathematics and soon decided to embark on his own path doing what many companies were doing with real money with cryptocurrencies. The fairy tale was served.

However, his permanently disheveled appearance and unprofessional manner gave his nouveau riche image an eccentric touch. Bankman-Fried did not give up his mid-afternoon naps in his office even in meetings with high-profile executives, or met with important investors without taking his eyes off the screen while playing League of Legends.

As Fortune announced in one of its headlines, “Your counterintuitive investment strategy will either make you build an empire or end in disaster.” In the end, he came second.

Image | FTX