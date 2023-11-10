The numbers confirm how much the coach is cultivating the green line: Juve is the only team to have debuted two players born in 2005 this year

The numbers say that Allegri is one of the Serie A coaches who have focused most on young people in recent times. Juve is the only one to have made their debut this year with two players born in 2005: namely Huijsen and Yilidz. He did it with full conviction, keeping them in the first team for several months as members and now included in the squad on a permanent basis. The coach has “a weakness for Yildiz, a wonderful player like Huijsen, who will have a great career”. Both are an integral part of those department rotations that could often push them to the forefront, as protagonists, on the pitch. In theory both should participate in the Primavera championship, in practice they have already passed the intermediate stage of the transition to professionals with the Next Gen.

Max’s tendency to throw young people is an old story. At Cagliari, in his first adventure in Serie A, he had bet on Marchetti and Nainggolan among others. At Milan on Cristante, De Sciglio and El Shaarawy. At Juve, in addition to some award-winning debuts, he closed his first five-year spell by granting a record-breaking debut to Kean: the striker, who he then returned to the squad upon his return to Turin, was the first born in 2000 to set foot on the pitch in the top league. The tradition continued in the Allegri bis, but with very different structural assumptions compared to the past: the success of the Under 23 project, renamed Next Gen, allowed him to find youngsters ready to be in the first team squad with more awareness.

The first case studies are those of Miretti and Soulé. The former remained in Turin last summer because the coach was convinced he could use him like the other players in the squad, therefore as a potential starter. The second, who would have found less space in the rotations of the attacking department in the 3-5-2, was loaned out and is proving to Frosinone that he can deserve trust in Serie A: currently, he is the player with the highest number of successful dribbles of the championship (38) and with the third best performance on key passes (23). The modernization work continues with the attention that the coach pays in training to the Primavera players who are brought together for training: he is already scrutinizing the 2006 players.

Allegri’s restyling of Juve concerns the players but not only. Since his return to Juventus, the coach has transmitted his know-how on the subject of Juventus to the entire structure which has gradually undergone various changes. Among the historic men of the technical sector of Continassa, who know well how to make a difference in the club every day, he has made way for some young people who have the quality to make their way in Italian football in roles of responsibility. Last summer he wanted among his trusted men one of his old students, Magnanelli, one of those youngsters he had launched during his time with Sassuolo in Serie C. And then he entrusted himself to Manna, now Giuntoli’s right-hand man, for the his valuable management skills.

