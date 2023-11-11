On the eve of the derby, the lack of a call-up to the national team makes the Lazio striker gloomy

Ciro, motionless, was disappointed. He didn’t expect to be excluded from coach Spalletti’s squad for the matches against North Macedonia and Ukraine. The Lazio captain leaves the national team on the eve of the derby. His form has led Spalletti to focus on other solutions. In September the new Italian coach had given him the captain’s armband and Immobile, full of pride, responded by scoring a goal against Macedonia. He missed the national team in October due to a hamstring injury. Now, however, he expected to return to the national team, in fact he didn’t foresee the exclusion that came yesterday afternoon when Spalletti released the list of 29 players for two of the national team’s next matches.

His return to the Azzurri would have sealed in the best way his restart as a protagonist in Lazio. Just on Tuesday evening Immobile, with his two hundredth goal in the Biancoceleste, signed the victory against Feyenoord which pushed Sarri’s team to second place in the Champions League group, boosting their chances of qualifying. The captain returned to the Cup after coming off the bench for three league matches. On the eve of the match against the Dutch, Sarri was clear: “To recover Immobile, we need to make him play…”. And the striker who entered Lazio history responded as in the best days. The Olimpico celebrated him in his newfound role as a driving force as he had done the day before Monday, when as a substitute, in the final injury time, he scored the victory over Fiorentina from a penalty. Towards tomorrow’s derby Immobile has overcome the doubts about his presence as a starter: with Castellanos, however, the hypothesis of a relay in the second half remains. To get rid of the Azzurri’s bitterness, the Lazio captain heads towards the match against Roma. In the two derbies of the past championship, he remained on the bench: as captain, a formal but supportive presence for the team despite his physical condition affected by injuries. Tomorrow in the match at the Olimpico he will chase the goal to join Silvio Piola on seven, at the top of the ranking of the Biancocelesti’s goalscorers in the derby. But the exclusion from the national team weighs heavily on Ciro Immobile’s heart.