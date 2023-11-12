Drops in tension, inability to close out matches, photocopy errors and an increasingly distant second star: this is what the Rossoneri world blames on the coach

The video, clicked on social media, comes from the away section of Via del Mare, but obviously the scene was visible to anyone in the stadium. At the end of the match, Milan had just thrown themselves away once again and the players turned themselves in with bowed heads in front of their fans. Pioli, repeatedly called by the Rossoneri segment – and obviously it’s not to congratulate him -, stops several meters away, raises his hands in apology and then leaves. Possible, indeed probable, that it was a choice dictated by the opportunity not to repeat the scene in La Spezia last season, with the “famous” monologue of the ultras leader with players and coach listening without replying.