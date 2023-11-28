How Taika Waititi’s initial disinterest in Thor transformed the Marvel Universe

In the depths of superhero cinema, a director faced a dilemma. Taika Waititi, known for his independent projects and unique vision, had never dreamed of directing a Thor movie. In fact, he confessed on the Smartless podcast that initially, Thor didn’t pique his interest. It was more than just an artistic challenge; It was a leap into the unknown in his career.

Between art and necessity

Having just welcomed his second child into a home he described as “poor,” Waititi was presented with the opportunity to direct Thor: Ragnarok. This decision not only offered financial stability, but also the ability to feed his growing family. Contrary to what many might think, his choice was not driven by a passion for the character. In fact, as a comic book fan in his youth, he was never attracted to Thor, considering him the least interesting of the superheroes.

Before taking the reins on Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi dove into research, reading Thor comics to better understand the character. Despite his efforts, he still felt perplexed. However, this lack of prior connection to Thor turned out to be an advantage. Freed from the burden of bigotry, Waititi was able to approach the film with a fresh, objective perspective.

Reinvention of a superhero

Waititi’s approach to Thor was radically different. He described the character as a “rich kid who lives in space,” a vision that demystified the god of thunder and made him more human. This reinterpretation resonated with Chris Hemsworth, who embodied Thor with a mix of humor and humanity. Thor: Ragnarok became a success, revitalizing the franchise and offering a renewed narrative full of humor.7

The success of Ragnarok led Waititi to direct the sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder. Although the film received mixed reviews, especially for its balance of humor and emotional moments, it proved that Waititi’s unique vision had left an indelible mark on the MCU.

From indifference to innovation in cinema

Before his foray into Marvel Universe, Taika Waititi had already left his mark on cinema with works such as “What We Do in the Shadows” and Hunt for the Wilderpeople. These films, with their distinctive humor and unique narrative style, not only established Waititi as a cult director, but also set the stage for his surprising entry into the superhero genre. His ability to mix humor with emotional storytelling became a winning formula, making his transition to a big-budget franchise like Thor It seems almost natural.

Waititi’s influence on the MCU goes beyond Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder. Her approach has redefined how directors can approach superhero movies, balancing visual spectacle with deep character development and clever humor. This mix has proven to be effective, not only revitalizing characters like Thor, but also influencing the tone and style of future productions of the series. MCU. Waititi’s ability to transform his initial disinterest into a cinematographic revolution It is a testament to his talent and versatility as a filmmaker.

Taika Waititi, who initially rejected the idea of ​​directing a Thor movie, ended up transforming not only the franchise but also the approach of the MCU. His journey, marked by necessity and a unique artistic vision, demonstrates how indifference can become a source of innovation and success.

Remember that you have all the movies in the Thor universe available on Disney +.