The fan token platform has already made three pieces of memorabilia available to the community on the dedicated app: the goals of the 2-2 against Maradona are the protagonists

Of course, now Naples and Milan have other thoughts. The Neapolitans immediately restarted by winning the derby against Salernitana, while the Rossoneri lick their wounds after the home defeat against Udinese. Shortly before the Serie A weekend, however, the fan token platform attracted the attention of the fans of the two teams because it made the goal balls from the match from less than a week earlier, the direct clash at the Diego Armando, available to the community Maradona (2-2). A truly spectacular challenge – albeit bitter for Stefano Pioli’s men -, opened by Olivier Giroud’s brace and closed by Giacomo Raspadori’s splendid free kick after Matteo Politano’s momentary 1-2.

Obviously, already during the match the fans had begun to savor the initiative, because as always the cameras immortalize the moments in which the balls in question are collected and brought to the sidelines. However, before going in search of the loot, fans know that they have to wait for the official announcements, which in recent days have arrived for both Giroud’s brace and Raspadori’s magic, made available on the dedicated app. So, let’s get dancing.