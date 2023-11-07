Am I the only one who feels a little sad that over the years we lose games and genres that we loved? The headline leaves little room for surprise, but I personally miss the snowboard games from the time of Cool Boarders and SSX.

What was once an avalanche of proposals, with the legendary Final Fantasy VII minigame as the maximum exponent of how far the fever went, with the passage of time seems to have become as dry as our mountains. It’s time to find out what the hell happened to them.

What happened to Cool Boarders

Published by Sony and created by UEP Systems and the Idol Minds studio that now shape Deck Nine (today they collaborate with Telltale, imagine if the story has changed), the first three games in the series Cool Boarders They were a resounding success on PSX, and the precursors of a fever that would continue to grow until the early 2000s.

The rhythm they had was great, but the arrival on the scene of jewels of the stature of 1080 Snowboarding o SSXand the appearance of a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater that began to monopolize all the spotlights, put a franchise that with its third installment seemed infinite downhill.

The decline of the fourth installment and a series of spin-offs without much success completely changed the situation, with Idol Minds jumping to other games, and with UEP Systems lowering the blind after crashing with the launch of Cool Boarders: Code Alien on PS2. And with his fall, the saga experienced the same fate.

What happened to SSX

At from SSX It is an especially curious story because behind the idea is Steven Rechtschaffner, a professional skier who became a television producer about extreme sports that led him to create boardercross, a mixture of snowboarding and motocross that has ended up becoming an Olympic sport.

At a certain point in his career, his family moved to Canada and, tired of television, he began working at EA as a producer. There he shapes the baseball saga Triple Playwhich after a good handful of sales and tickets generated, opens the doors to working on his own project.





As expected given its history, it gravitated towards snow sports, but far from focusing on simulation, it wanted above all that to be an arcade game that was as fun as possible that followed in Nintendo’s footsteps.

What was supposed to be a franchise for the Dreamcast finally ended up earning the support of Sony, which under the promise of making it one of the PS2 launch games, not only made the development continue, but also made EA launch into creating a brand intended for more experimental experiences. This is how, with the help of a newly released EA Sports Big, SSX It became one of the first gems of the PS2.

But the bad thing about this type of joy is that they tend to be fleeting and, after six installments and the occasional mobile game, the saga SSX began to deflate while another phenomenon, just as had happened with Cool Boarders y Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, began to eat the cake. In this case, another sport, shooting in World War II, first offline and then online, caused the passion for virtual snowboarding to collapse.

Under the shadow of the revival and the remake

Recent releases such as Steep, Riders Republic or the most recent Shredders seem to have shown that interest in the genre is still not at its best and, despite their quality, the fleeting explosion of these titles does not predict a great change in the short term within of the industry.





The brand Cool Boarders died with its creators, the SSX It’s still in the hands of an EA that doesn’t seem very willing to get involved in weird experiments, and friend Rechtschaffner is the only hope of making all that change.

After EA delayed him by denying him the possibility of making a remake of SSX Tricky, Rechtschaffner announced in 2021 the creation of his own studio to shape a spiritual successor to the saga. A game until now known as Project Gravity that wants to take advantage of another explosion, that of games as a service, to return us to the virtual snow.

Without images of the game having been officially shown yet, the miracle of seeing how this free to play project from Supernatural Studios manages to succeed seems unlikely. We don’t lose hope, but I think we can take for granted that that golden era of the late 90s with Cool Boarders, and early 2000s with SSX, He has no intention of returning.

