It’s October 20, 2018. Mou’s United are ahead 2-1 at Sarri’s Chelsea. They assign four minutes of injury time, the Portuguese snorts. Thirty seconds from the end Barkley equalises, the Special One sinks to the bench. Sarri celebrates as it should be, but one of his historic assistants, Marco Ianni, passes in front of Mourinho and celebrates in his face. The Portuguese goes crazy, is held back by two stewards and half the bench. Sarri goes to meet him with the aim of calming him down, it’s not easy but he still finds a way to apologise.