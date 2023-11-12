After Ncuti Gatwa was signed as the new doctor, the English network has set its sights on another Netflix performer.

What do the new actor playing Doctor Who and the new signing for a special episode of the series have in common? Well, more than one thing, well Both are two great young stars from two of the most successful series on Netflix and, in addition, both have participated in the worldwide successful Barbie film by Greta Gerwig.

It is clear that one of them is Ncuti Gatwa, who many will know for having played Eric in Sex Education, but the other mysterious performer we are talking about is none other than Nicola Coughlan, the actress who became known for her role in Derry Girls, who has achieved success with The Bridgertons and who has appeared in Barbie.

But this is not going to be the only on-screen meeting of the two actors, because as Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davis has revealed, Coughlan is going to be one of the guest actresses for the new season of the series. BBC. “Nicola Coughlan is going to be in the Christmas special episode. But not this year, but in 2024, which we are already shooting.”

Davis said in a meeting with fans in which one of them asked him about the special guests of the next season of Doctor Who in which Ncuti Gatwa takes on the suit that David Tennant is currently wearing in this season 14 that begins to air on November 25.

Davis promises changes in the next season of Doctor Who

Asked what it’s like to work with the new Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, Davis seemed very excited. “ANDIn what is to come there are stories that we have never done before, a style that we have never done before, we are taking risks with new things on screen,” said the showrrunner.

“When you have great actors, there is always a lot of pressure to be able to live up to them. and to give them material that they love but that, at the same time, poses a challenge,” acknowledged the Doctor Who showrunner, who is looking forward to fans seeing the next season.