In view of the Brazilian Grand Prix, important changes have been made regarding the possibility for drivers to stop in the fast lane in the pit lane during the qualifying sessions.

The FIA ​​has decided to prevent drivers from doing this following what happened during the last few races. But let’s clarify this point: recently the Federation has studied and imposed a maximum time to be respected by drivers in the exit laps from the pits and in the entry laps to try to avoid dangerous traffic problems on the track during qualifying.

This, however, triggered an unexpected consequence: the drivers are not able to find free space behind their opponents once the preparatory laps for the fastest lap have started, so they try to take space from those in front of them by stopping in pit lane.

On several occasions the drivers slowed down drastically, or even stopped completely at the pit exit, blocking rivals behind them. This is a potential violation of the rules which, in fact, prohibit obstructing other single-seaters.

We saw the peak of this problem last weekend, at the Mexican Grand Prix, when Max Verstappen, George Russell and Fernando ALonso were all investigated for stopping at the pit exit in Q1 in an attempt to create a gap from the cars that were in front of them. All three, it should be underlined, were cleared of any irregular move.

The problem seen in Mexico City has led to calls for better solutions to try to avoid the problem continuing. Niels Wittich, F1 race director, sent a note to all teams ahead of this weekend, stating that a new standard of behavior is expected from drivers in both Friday qualifying and Saturday’s Sprint Shootout.

From this weekend, drivers are strictly prohibited from blocking their rivals in the overtaking lane of the pits during qualifying sessions, also defining strict guidelines on the points where drivers will be able to find the necessary space to tackle the fastest lap.

In the note sent, Wittich stated: “As per Article 33.4 of the Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, drivers are not permitted to go unnecessarily slow, which includes stopping a car in the fast lane of the pit lane.”

“During Qualifying and the Sprint Shootout drivers may create space between the pit lane exit lights and the SC2 line. Drivers wishing to do so must drive as far to the left as possible to allow other drivers to pass them on the right side of the exit line from the pits”.