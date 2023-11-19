Ana has been the last contestant to try to win the 10,000 euros from Password. Before her, she had already managed to win the biggest prize in the Jairo program after a spectacular move.

However, despite having had an unbeatable first phase, the contestant had only gotten Miki Núñez and Ricky Merino to get six of the 10 words that made up the last panel right.

Even so, luckily for her, the guests have managed to connect their minds to the final Password to double the figure she had and so that she could take home 1,200 euros thanks to boxing. !! Congratulations!!