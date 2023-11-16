Windows 11 users in the European Economic Area (EEA) will have greater freedom to configure your operating system. Microsoft has announced a series of changes that aim to guarantee compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), regulations that are leading Big Tech companies affected by it to update some of their practices.

The Redmond giant is required to allow users to “easily uninstall pre-installed applications or change default settings in operating systems, virtual assistants or web browsers that direct them to Guardian products and services and provide choice screens for key services.” Let’s see how he is trying to achieve it.

The changes that the DMA has promoted in Windows

Windows 11 users in the EEA will soon be able to uninstall Edge. The Microsoft browser, let us remember, is the system default option. And, although it allows you to install alternatives and even make them default, it is not possible to get rid of Edge, at least through official channels. This will be a thing of the past when the update arrives with the DMA-driven changes.

The Redmond company will also allow European users to disable Bing from the search bar and, if they wish, establish an alternative provider. This mechanic will also allow you to remove the news from the drop-down box on the desktop without affecting the Widgets. These are elements that, until now, go hand in hand and do not allow them to be eliminated individually.





Microsoft will also implement a change of global scope, that is, not exclusive to the territories affected by the DMA. We are talking about eliminating Camera, Cortana and Photos. In this way, it will no longer be necessary to use PowerShell console interface commands to delete these applications. It will be enough to do it as with any other standard application in Windows 11.

For now, the aforementioned changes will begin to reach development versions of Windows 11 and will reach all users in 2024. We do not know the exact date when this will happen, but Microsoft assures that its systems (including Windows 10) will be in compliance. with the DMA on March 6 next year. We have to wait to see the news in action.

Images: Windows

