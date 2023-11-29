Motorsport continues to be safer year after year, but there are always windows for improvement, to make drivers’ driving more comfortable and safe even if they are driven at over 300 kilometers per hour.

Safety in racing cars has improved thanks to various factors, including the introduction of systems that protect the driver’s cockpit much better (just think of anti-intrusion cones and, above all, the Halo). During the 2023 season, especially during the weekend that hosted the Qatar Grand Prix, another aspect emerged on which the FIA ​​had and must make assessments: excessive heat in the cockpit of Formula 1 single-seaters.

The case was examined by the F1 Commission which met last week and, from the meeting, plans were approved for the construction of a small additional vent which must be able to convey fresh air into the cockpit starting from next season of Formula 1.

That’s not all though, as the FIA ​​has revealed that there is an intention to take further measures to ensure that the situation experienced in Qatar can never happen again. We remind you that in Lusail several drivers had suffered heatstroke and, at the end of the race, needed medical attention due to the climatic conditions in which the race took place.

Nikolas Tombazis, director of the FIA’s single-seater department, explained the plans put in place to ensure that, should racing conditions be considered extreme, based on a combination of temperature, humidity and track configuration, the FIA ​​can activate an emergency declaration to help the pilots.

Nicholas Tombazis

But what will all this mean? There will be an immediate increase in the minimum weight of the cars, with the need for teams to use the extra space for cooling equipment for the drivers.

Tombazis explained: “The new systems will make the single-seaters a little heavier, something that will be around 2 kilograms, which will have to be used to cool the driver. So this will allow solutions such as cooling jackets.”

According to Tombazis, the two extra kilograms of minimum weight granted will not be used by the teams in a clever and incorrect way: “We need to define some details, but we want to clarify that it is not something that can be used for shady advantages.”

“The extra two kilos are really for the purpose of cooling the cockpit, and this will be mandatory. You could then put ballast in the seat, but that would be a bit idiotic because, as in Qatar, we saw pilots making mistakes in “last part of the match. I think it is clearly not in the teams’ interests to ignore the issue.”

As we told you in the article in which we revealed and explained the decisions of the F1 Commission, the outlet of fresh air in the cockpit had already been studied for the 2023 season, but the opposition of a team had caused the introduction to fail of this device.

Tombazis revealed that the duct that will be introduced in 2024 will be rather small and, above all, that it cannot be used as an object capable of improving the performance of the car.

“You don’t have to imagine a huge hole,” the FIA ​​engineer said of the size of the duct. “It will actually be a slot and I think it can fit under the chassis.”

“In the past this system had been contested because it was feared that it could be used to obtain some sort of indirect aerodynamic advantage. People had invented various hypotheses, a bit paranoid in reality, about what its use could be. But in reality it’s just a matter of allowing that socket to exist in a certain area of ​​the machine and giving maximum dimensions,” Tombazis concluded.