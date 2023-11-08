We recently learned of the tragic death of Matthew Perry, the beloved actor who played Chandler Bing on Friends, something that the series already predicted.

The tragic news of Matthew Perry’s death on October 28, 2023 has left Friends fans in shock and mourning. The loss of the man who gave life to the sarcastic and endearing Chandler Bing has plunged the community of fans into deep sorrow. What makes this loss even more shocking is the fact that the iconic series seemingly predicted the tragedy that awaited it.

Episode 8 of season 9, titled The One About Rachel’s Other Sister, has taken a sinister turn in retrospect. In this episode of Friends, Chandler suggests to Monica (Courteney Cox) that they use her expensive wedding dishes for Thanksgiving dinner. Although Monica shows some doubts, she finally agrees to the idea. However, chaos breaks out when Chandler, in an unfortunate accident, ends up breaking all the plates. At that moment, with an ironic smile, Chandler comments: “Who would have thought… I’ll be the first to die.” What seemed like a simple joke at the time has taken on a chilling new meaning with the passing of Perry, who became the first of the six main cast members to depart this world.

Matthew Perry como Chandler Bing

There is another example.

Another episode, this time from season 7 of Friends, brings even more concern to this strange coincidence. In episode 5, titled “The One with the Engagement Photo,” Chandler struggles to maintain an appropriate smile for a professional photo to announce his engagement to Monica in the newspaper. Monica’s frustration leads her to exclaim: “Chandler, what’s wrong with your face? “This photo is supposed to say Geller and Bing are getting married, not Local Woman Saves Drowning Jerk.” While the exact cause of Perry’s death has yet to be officially determined, drowning has not been ruled out, as her body was found in a hot tub. Given these circumstances, some fans have asked that Monica’s comment be removed from said episode.

The disturbing relationship between these episodes and the sad reality surrounding Matthew Perry has left Friends fans with a sense of shock and sadness. The series, which has been a source of laughter and joy for millions of viewers around the world, now seems tinged with a gloomy and inexplicable aura.