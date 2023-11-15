At Motoit we really did our best for you enthusiasts, to tell you as many new things as possible. With passion, competence and a bit of irony. See you next year live, every day here on Moto.it!

November 15, 2023

We produced 300 pieces of content in a week (including MotoGP), over 150 videos on YouTube. On social media we have lost count.

Thanks to one an editorial team that has grown with the arrival of many young enthusiasts. Indeed, real motorcycle enthusiasts, who are lucky enough to steal the secrets of the trade from professionals of the caliber of Nico Cereghini.

Ma the kids are the real protagonists of EICMA too. They are many, competent and driven by an authentic passion. Exactly like ours in the 90s.

If you don’t believe it, talk to them a little instead of just judging them. You will discover a world!

And then there are them, the motorbikes. I saw the brave Japanese, ready to repel the Chinese advance focusing everything on technological innovation with notable results. The Europeans did not remain idle and showed off creativity, design and a bit of madness.

I haven’t forgotten the Chinese, but they aren’t a surprise. They are a confirmation, which has stimulated the competition and brought many kids into the saddle. Those who criticize them for bias (from a smartphone made in China) have understood little.

And then accessories, helmets, clothing, technology. Yes, that technology that spreads among kids: drones and video cameras placed anywhere. They are welcome too, because they make motorcycles known and loved with a modern, direct language. We still have an important responsibility.

Talk about road safety and the risks of certain behaviors. Topics that are also dear to young people, who listen to them just like I did when Nico screamed “caution, always!”.

I’m definitely missing out on some news, but don’t worry: it’s all there on Motoit. See you next year live and every day on our channels.

Friends of Moto.it, thank you! My comment is this EICMA