It has been more than fourteen days since the actor Matthew Perry passed away, known for playing Chandler in the series “Friends”. Despite the time that has passed, his departure continues to generate sadness among his followers and especially his close friends.

After a period of silence, The cast members have chosen to express their feelings towards someone who was an important part of their circle.

This morning, Matt LeBlanc (Joey in the series) shared a message in honor of his friend, ensuring you will never forget it and sharing that he finds comfort in the idea that the actor is now “free.”

“The moments we spent together are among the favorite moments of my life. It was an honor to share the scene with you and call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I will never forget you. Ever. Spread your wings and fly brother, you are finally free “Much love. And I guess you get to keep the $20 you owe me,” he wrote.

Adding to Matt’s farewell is the moving publication that Courteney Coxhis partner in the popular program, which he did just a few hours ago through his account Instagram to fire him.

Cox began by thanking him for the time he was able to share with Perry because they have hundreds of moments together that he cherishes with great affection: “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day.”

In addition, he shared one of the best memories he has about his relationship with the late actor, and it is just a scene within the series, when his characters have an adventure that would be the beginning of their relationship. But this moment, although it was recorded, did not air, so it is only now that fans can see them.

The message is accompanied by a funny video in which Monica and Chandler appear after a night of adventure and almost being surprised by Ross, but after he leaves, Monica appears from under the covers to tell Chandler: “Now It’s your turn”, a phrase that was the actor’s idea: “When you work with someone like I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments that I wish I could share. For now here is one of my favorites. I often did things like that. It was fun and kind,” he added.

