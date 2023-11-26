Denpasar Voice – Persib Bandung defender, Nick Kuipers, admitted that he was wary of his former teammate, Ricky Kambuaya, who this season defected to Dewa United.

As is known, Persib will play the 20th week of the BRI Liga 1 2023-2024 match against Dewa United at the Indomilk Arena Stadium, Tangerang, Sunday (26/11/2023).

Nick admitted that Ricky Kambuaya is a quality player who Persib players should be wary of.

Moreover, he was also part of the team nicknamed Maung Bandung in the 2022-2023 season so he knows more or less about Persib’s internal conditions which could be an advantage for the Dewa United camp.

Apart from that, Ricky Kambuaya’s high motivation to face his former team to prove that Persib’s decision to let him go to Dewa United was the wrong decision also became a concern for Nick.

He believes that Rick Kambuaya always gives his best in every team he plays for.

“He’s a good player. “Of course he will always fight for his team and always be at the forefront for his team,” said the defender with a Dutch passport as quoted from the club’s official website, Sunday (26/11/2023).

Not only paying attention to Rick Kambuaya, Nick also mentioned that Dewa United goalkeeper Sonny Stevens is also a player who deserves the attention of Persib players.

Sonny Stevens’ unfortunate experience in the highest caste competition in Dutch football, the Eredivisie with ADO Den Haag, needs to get more of a response from Persib’s attacking line.

Even though he is wary of the opposing players, Nick emphasized that Persib only needs to be alert but not afraid to face Dewa United in order to win the three points.

“There are many good players and we don’t have to worry but be alert and ready,” said Nick.

“So there’s nothing to worry about,” he stressed.

Persib needs an additional three points to displace Bali United from the runner-up position and close the points gap with the top of the standings, Borneo FC.

Persib is one point behind Bali United and six points behind Borneo FC so their opportunity to finish in the top four and advance to the championship series is still wide open. (*/Rizal)