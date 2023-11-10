Suara.com – Eza Yayang and Agnez Mo are known to have been friends for a long time. The two of them were duet partners when they were young on an album called Yess.

When he was a guest star on the Pagi Pagi Ambyar program, Eza Yayang talked about the figure of Agnez Mo in his eyes.

“Since I was little, I don’t think anything has changed. I’m still smart,” said Eza Yayang, quoted by Suara.com from YouTube Trans TV, Friday (10/11/2023).

Eza Yayang also called Agnez Mo a real person when she spoke.

“The blasphemy is still a joke, even if people outside know it, maybe not much. If I blaspheme it’s a joke, nothing changes from me,” he said.

Apart from that, the Pengkolan motorcycle taxi driver player said that Agnez Mo has qualities that many people never know about.

Eza Yayang said that VJ Daniel Mananta’s ex-girlfriend often thinks about small things around him and cares about the people closest to him, including his team.

“Her (Agnez Mo) struggle is definitely visible in her career. She (Agnez Mo) thinks more about the little things around her,” said Eza Yayang.

“If you’re talking about it, he thinks about small things in his team,” he concluded.