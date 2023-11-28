French police on Tuesday arrested 41 members of the Atman Yoga Federation, an international yoga training organization, accused of psychologically manipulating some of the organization’s followers with the aim of sexually exploiting them. Among the arrested people there is also the spiritual leader of the organization, the guru Gregorian Bivolaru, who has a certain notoriety in the environment. According to the French authorities, the Atman federation presents itself as an organization of tantric yoga courses and teacher training, but is actually a sect that controls its members to exploit them economically and sexually.

The investigation was opened in July 2023 following complaints from 12 former members of the federation, also known as the Movement for Spiritual Integration in the Absolute. According to the French news agency AFP, during the operation, which involved 175 policemen, 26 women were freed from the headquarters of the Atman federation.

According to AFP, Gregorian Bivolaru, who is 71 years old and born in Romania, is accused of human trafficking, kidnapping, rape and organized abuse by members of a sect. An arrest warrant had also recently been issued by the international police agency Interpol on behalf of the Finnish authorities, where Bivolaru is wanted for alleged human trafficking. In 2013 he was sentenced to six years in prison in Romania for raping an underage girl, but his organization has always maintained that these charges and convictions are part of a broad conspiracy to discredit him.