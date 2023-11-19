The director is not taking the criticism of his new film starring Joaquin Phoenix well at all.

It seems that Ridley Scott is not taking well at all when film critics criticize his new film with Joaquin Phoenix, Napoleon, especially those comments that have come from the French press that accuse the film of not adapting to historical facts and of being more “pro-British” than “pro-French.”

In fact, the French newspaper Le Figaro joked that The film could be renamed “Barbie and Ken during the Empire”while the French version of GQ magazine claimed that there was “something deeply clumsy, unnatural and unintentionally funny” about seeing French soldiers in 1973 shouting “Vive La France” in an American accent.

Some comments that Ridley Scott has downplayed: “The French don’t even like themselves. The viewers with whom I saw the film in Paris loved it,” the director assures the BBC. English critics in fact loved Napoleon and its five stars greatly clash with the criticisms made by the French press.

But this is not surprising if we take into account that Scott is British and has not given much importance to the facts collected by historians over the years, since the film shows Napoleon bombing the pyramids of Egypt simply to “quickly represent that he conquered this country,” in the director’s words.

Together again, 23 years later

Although it may seem incredible, It’s been 23 years since Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix worked together for the first time in the Gladiator movie. An experience that the actor does not forget: “The studio did not want me for Gladiator. In fact, Ridley was given an ultimatum to choose someone else but he fought for me and it was an extraordinary experience.”

But Scott never had any doubts about Phoenix’s ability: “He is the most special and committed actor I have ever met,” says the director who has hired him again to tell the story of Napoleon, which hits theaters on November 24.

Other interesting articles:

Napoleon points to the heart of the battle with its new trailer for premium formats Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix highlight the relevance of Josephine (Vanessa Kirby) in Napoleon’s story

And also

Find out more about Piedad Milicua, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more