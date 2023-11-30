The appearance of DALL-E and its great competitors, Midjourney or Stable Diffusion, has triggered interest in generative AI models in the artistic field. There are many companies that have created fantastic and eye-catching products – or have integrated them into existing ones, such as the almighty Adobe – but there is still room for other solutions.

This is demonstrated by Pikaso, Freepik’s new artistic creation tool. The company has been working on solutions based on generative AI for some time and now presents its new and interesting option. In Xataka we have been able to test it and talk to Omar Pera, one of its managers.

In Pikaso the generation of images is especially notable because it occurs (almost) in real time. That is the great differentiating feature of a platform that allows us to generate images that combine a text prompt with a sketch that we can easily create with the drawing tool offered by the interface.





The mixture of both options makes the system capable of acting instantly to create what we are looking for. The interface is simple and focuses on offering a “canvas” on the left on which to draw our sketch, a box of results generated by AI on the right, and a third text box below these two in which we can enter the prompt.

It is especially important that we be descriptive with the prompt, since the details that we give in that text will be those that allow the AI ​​engine to “understand” what we want and apply it to the skeleton of the sketch that we have created. Both inputs—we are dealing with a multi-modal system—are what define the behavior and final result of Pikaso.

Drawing by chance on a computer or mobile screen is not particularly easy, especially if we don’t have experience, but that doesn’t matter too much: Pikaso doesn’t need much to work with: a few scribbles are enough (and not even that) and the aforementioned description of the prompt.

In the panel that allows us to draw there is in fact special access to a library of geometric shapes and icons. The first ones make it easy to add those types of elements to our sketch.

The latter allow our canvas to have elements that we want to include so that they are easily recognizable to the AI ​​and do not give us excessive work if we want to sketch them.

From there, on the right side a first preliminary design will appear, usually in subdued tones and will probably be blurred. The fun starts there: three controls appear above that right window.

The first, a slider with the “Imagination” that the model uses (the higher, the more imaginative and creative), second, a control to “reimagine” the design and change the focus a little. And third, an “Enhance” button that is responsible for creating a more detailed and better quality final image.









The really striking thing about the tool is that as we make changes, this causes the result on the right side to change in real time, or almost. We can make a new stroke on the left side, add more details in the text prompt, include a new geometric shape or icon, move the ones we already have… all those changes will be reflected immediately in the final resultsomething really striking and that demonstrates the power of the model.

In Xataka we have been able to speak with Omar Pera (@ompemi), one of those responsible for the creation of this new Freepik feature. As he told us, Pikaso is based on a recent study that analyzes the so-called Latent Consistency Models (LCM), generative models capable of generating high-resolution images through text descriptions.

Unlike other techniques, these systems learn to predict the “latent” representation of an image from the input prompt, instead of generating the image pixel by pixel. That greatly simplifies the process compared to diffusion models, which require numerous additional steps to generate those images.





It is possible to do a lot with very, very little. You don’t even have to scribble if you don’t want to: just insert icons, rearrange them and play with the prompt—changing the color or style of your hair or shirt in real time is surprising—to get those results.

As Pera highlighted, “they have found an order of magnitude more efficient way to generate images by AI, and that opens a new world. Before it took seconds, now it takes milliseconds. And we come from stock photos crafted in hours. Generative AIs in image and video make it possible to multiply by ten the number of people who can create designs and be creative, without the need for other complex apps that can become a barrier to entry to capture your ideas.”

There is also another key section in Pikaso that this developer highlighted to us. There are several platforms that have also quickly taken advantage of the progress made by LCMs, but Freepik is even capable of preventing you from needing to draw anything in the sketch: the icons and graphic elements that are available in the service’s library can be added directly and, at From them and the prompt, create the desired image.

In Xataka | The Spanish startup Freepik is already one of the most important ‘exits’ in the history of Spain after being bought by the EQT fund