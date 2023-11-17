The Nerazzurri who are not in the national team will meet on Tuesday in Appiano Gentile with Inzaghi to prepare for the big match in Turin, but three players will have to commit a few more days to try to recover

Friday was a day of work and goodbyes in Appiano Gentile, with the team meeting scheduled for next Tuesday after three days of rest. Simone Inzaghi worked at Pinetina in the morning with the players who are not called up to the national team and then gave them an extended “break” weekend before starting the run-up towards Juventus-Inter with five days of work in an increasingly large group as the players return to Italy. Until the group is complete, or almost.

In addition to the long-term patient Pavard, in fact, three players are not 100% fit, with different chances of being there for the big match in Turin on Sunday 26 November. The one who is sure of a place is Calhanoglu, who is already recovering from his flu symptoms and will use the two (and not three) days off to be close to his wife who is about to give birth. However, there is little chance of seeing Alessandro Bastoni and Juan Cuadrado among Inzaghi’s squad, but an attempt will be made by continuously monitoring the players’ conditions. Emil Audero, Raffaele Di Gennaro, Yann Aurel Bisseck, Stefano Sensi, Davy Klaassen, Lucien Agoumé and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (plus the youngsters) have therefore already begun to enjoy more than 72 hours of free time granted by the coach, the three under the lens instead they will have – understandably – less time to relax. Marko Arnautovic, fresh from a blow in Estonia-Austria, is not a concern.

The Nerazzurri staff has in fact planned a tailor-made roadmap for the three players “to recover”. The quotes apply to Calhanoglu, who in fact had the flu and – combined with a child arriving any minute – left the Turkish national team and returned to Italy. Today he worked more lightly despite feeling better (but not yet at his best) and will resume on Monday a day early also to make up for the missed training sessions under Vincenzo Montella’s orders. Cuadrado will continue on Saturday with the personalized program followed so far, will rest on Sunday and then return to work on Monday in the hope – sooner or later – of no longer feeling any discomfort from his inflamed Achilles tendon. Finally Bastoni, the player around whom there is the most apprehension: for him too the only real day off will be Sunday, for the rest he will have to follow the therapies prescribed by the staff in view of new instrumental tests at the beginning of next week. Only at that moment will it be understood whether it will be possible to quickly recover him for Juventus-Inter or whether to aim directly for Napoli-Inter: the Champions League away match at Benfica does not in fact count towards the race for first place in the group and will therefore not be proving ground for Bastoni’s right calf.

