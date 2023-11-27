There is excellent news for Assassin’s Creed fans and Ubisoft: The company is giving away a popular installment of its successful franchise. Thanks to this, all interested parties will be able to get a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate for PC. Below, we share the steps to take advantage of the promotion.

How to get Assassin’s Creed Syndicate for PC for free?

Starting today, players can easily get a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate for PC. You just have to go to the special promotion site and click on the Ubisoft Connect PC button.

This way they can log in to their account or, otherwise, create one so that the title is linked to it. Once this is done, it will be possible to download and play Assassin’s Creed Syndicate whenever.

It is important to mention that the promotion It started today and will end on December 6, at 7:00 AM, local time in your city. In case you don’t know, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate debuted on consoles and PC in 2015. It is an adventure that takes place in a Victorian London, during the Industrial Revolution.

It tells the story of Jacob and Evie Frye, siblings who belong to the Brotherhood and who have somewhat different playing styles. This installment had mixed reviews during its debut, as its setting and some of its mechanics were acclaimed. At the same time, its narrative and adherence to the classic formula of the saga deducted points.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is free for everyone!

