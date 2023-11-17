Xbox has another very special gift for his players. Recently, he created a One-of-a-kind Xbox Series to celebrate the launch of a new title: Bluey: The Videogame, based on the popular animated series of the same name.

The interesting thing is that it is giving away in a raffle for players around the world. So below we tell you how you can participate to win this console that, without a doubt, will be very rare in the future.

Find out: Xbox Game Pass: you can now play on these Samsung TV models

Related video: Xbox’s triumph was Jim Ryan’s defeat

This is how you can win Bluey’s Xbox Series

One lucky winner will take home an Xbox Series X with a special design based on Bluey, an adorable dog who is the protagonist of the animated series and who already has her video game. In addition, the gift package also includes a personalized control also with motifs from the series.

According to the details, the gift has a value of $499.99 USD. While the system’s design may not appeal to everyone, it will undoubtedly become one of the rarest Xbox Series X the company has ever given away.

To win it you must meet certain requirements, such as living in a country where Xbox has an official presence. Likewise, you must follow the official Xbox account on Xshare the giveaway publication con el hashtag #BlueyXboxSweepstakes.

You have from today until December 13 to complete these steps and participate. Xbox will contact the winner via the social network approximately one week after the draw ends. Below you can see what the console looks like:

This rare Xbox Series X can be yours

In case you missed it: Xbox studio explodes against The Game Awards 2023 and its nominations

Find more news related to Xbox at this link.

Related video: Xbox One: from failure to revolution

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente