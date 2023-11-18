There are games that simply need no introduction because of how legendary they were. One of them is Half-Life, title of Valve considered one of the best games in all history. If for some reason you have not been able to enjoy it, you will undoubtedly be interested to know that you can get it for free for a limited time.

Valve decided to give away the first installment of the saga for a very special reason: Half-Life has just completed 25 years. So all interested parties can get a copy of the title at no additional cost to their account. Steam and thus find out why it has a rating of 96 on Metacritic.

To do this, you just have to visit the Valve store, search for the title and click on the “Add to account” button. This great promotion will be available until November 20. Another good news is that Half-Life new content and others added for its 25th anniversary.

You can get Half-Life for free for a limited time

Find out: At last! You can now play Half-Life: Alyx without a VR device thanks to this free mod

Related video: The story behind Half-Life

What news did Half-Life receive for its 25 years?

Valve released an update for Half-Life that fixes various errors and makes minor adjustments to sections such as the interface. What is really important is that also updated the game’s graphics, improved its lighting and implemented new features in the field of vision section.

He also added support for controls and made the game totally compatible with Steam Deck. As if that were not enough, he launched 4 new multiplayer maps, restored content from early prototypes of the title, and finally partnered with Secret Tape to create a documentary about the history of the title. You can see it below:

In case you missed it: You can now play Half-Life in the browser version

Find all the news related to Half-Life at this link.

Related video: The worst PC ports in history

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News