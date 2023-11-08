The National Theater Show It is a cultural event organized by the National Institute of Fine Arts (INBA)with the intention of showing the best artistic proposals in living arts and dramaturgy from the country.

In this edition will be held from November 9 to 18in different locations of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, Guzman City and Ajijic. For some of the ticketed performances, admission is sold out, however, it is still possible to attend the free performances of the National Theater Show. These are the proposals released in this modality:

Friday, November 10 at 9:00 p.m.

Location: El 790 Forum.

Duration: 50 minutes.

Brave girls. The story is also ours. Running with wolves. stage experience.

Friday, November 10 at 4:00 p.m.

Location: Blue Water Park

Duration: 65 minutes.

Flutter. Based on the myth of the jaguar roar.

Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Throat cut theatre

Duration: 102 minutes.

Wednesday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Art and Culture Forum

Duration: 81 minutes.

