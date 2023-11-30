A new Thursday has begun and we know that you are one of those waiting for this day to find out which games the Epic Games Store is giving away. This is why we invite you to continue reading and learn about the 2 proposals that you can download for free.

On this occasion, the Epic Games Store is giving away copies of Jitsu Squad and Mighty Fight Federation, 2 games that have a lot to offer. To get your free games, all you have to do is follow the steps below.

The store offers surprises every Thursday

How to get the free titles?

Click on this link for Jitsu Squad and on this link for Mighty Fight Federation in the Epic Games Store Click on the Get button on the right side of the screen A screen will appear with the purchase information, in this case at no cost Press Place order

It is worth mentioning that deliveries will be available for free until 10:00 AM, Mexico City time, on December 7.

What is Jitsu Squad?

In case you don’t know, Jitsu Squad is a 4-player cooperative beat ’em up with cartoon action and chaotic battles. It has the accessibility and classic fighting mechanics of games like Streets of Rage, but with the speed and intensity of titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ.

What is Mighty Fight Federation?

On the other hand, Mighty Fight Federation is a fighting game in which you must throw opponents against walls or into the air and finish them off with quick attacks in an arena. The installment allows you to choose between 14 characters with unique styles that will face each other in one-on-one or all-against-all duels.

We already know the following gifts from the Epic Games Store

Best of all, the store has just confirmed what its free games will be next week, so read on to find out about them.

According to the Epic Games Store, from December 7 to 14, players will have the opportunity to add GigaBash and Predecessor to their account at no cost. We will inform you when these titles are available for download.

