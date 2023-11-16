We are starting a new Thursday and we know that you are one of those who are looking forward to this day to find out which games the Epic Games Store is giving away. This is why we invite you to continue reading and learn about the 2 proposals that you can now download.

On this occasion, the Epic Games Store is giving away copies of EARTHLOCK and Surviving the Aftermath, 2 games that have a lot to offer. To get your free games, all you have to do is follow the steps below.

The store continues to pamper its users

How to get the free titles?

Click on this link for EARTHLOCK and on this link for Surviving the Aftermath on the Epic Games Store Click on the Get button on the right side of the screen A screen will appear with the purchase information, in this case free of charge Press Make an order

It is worth mentioning that deliveries will be available for free until 10:00 AM, Mexico City time, on November 23.

What is EARTHLOCK?

In case you don’t know, EARTHLOCK is an independently developed adventure role-playing game inspired by the classics of the genre from the late 90s. The title invites you on a journey to save the world of Umbra, so that you will have to gather a group of heroes to achieve it.

What is Surviving the Aftermath?

On the other hand, Surviving the Aftermath is a game in which you will have to survive and thrive in a post-apocalyptic future where resources are scarce. Plus, you’ll have the chance to build a disaster-proof colony, protect your colonists, and restore civilization to a devastated world.

We already know the following gifts from the Epic Games Store

Best of all, the store has just confirmed what its free game will be next week, so read on to find out about them.

According to the Epic Games Store, from November 23 to 30, players will have the opportunity to add Deliver Us Mars to their account for free. We will inform you when this title is available for download.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



Follow this link to see more offers and promotions related to the world of video games. On the other hand, here you will find all our coverage of the Epic Games Store.

What do you think about this new? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente