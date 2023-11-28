On December 10, a rock concert will be held on the esplanade of the Cabañas Museum in the Center of Guadalajara. This is an event aimed at the general public, whose entry will be free.

The appointment will be at 4:00 p.m. The poster includes the presentation of several bands from the local and national scene, including: Babas Tutsipop, Vaquero Negro, LosPetitFellas, Sonido Satan and La Maldita Vecindad.

“The heart of the city will vibrate again with the “Rock al Centro” event , which will make thousands of people from Guadalajara, of all ages, enjoy their favorite groups. Check the poster of the invited bands so you can schedule the date and don’t miss this great concert!”, the government of Guadalajara published through its social networks.

COURTESY/ GOB. GUADALAJARA

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions