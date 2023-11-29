Of a possible closure of Free Radical Designthe studio working on a TimeSplitters revival, has been rumored for several weeks at this point. Now, however, we have learned that the date of cessation of activity is expected before Christmas.

He thought about breaking the news VGC, which cites an internal email signed by Lars Wingefors, the CEO of Embracer Group. We remind you that Embracer is the holding company that owns Plaion, the publisher that controls Free Radical Design. In this email December 11 is cited as the closing date of the British studywith very little chance of an about-face.

Free Radical Design employs around a hundred people, more than half of whom indicated on their LinkedIn profiles that they were looking for a new position. In short, the studio’s fate now seems sealed.

