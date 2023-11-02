The month is starting hot, because Sony has revealed what they are games that you will give to your subscribers of PlayStation Plus in November. These are titles that will be available throughout this month for all subscribers of some of the versions of this service, regardless of whether they are PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra or Premium.

Remember that the PlayStation 5 is backward compatible with the PS4, meaning that many games are available for both. we are going to put you games with official prices from Sony’s digital website, which may sometimes be different from what you will find in stores, but which serve as a reference to see the value of the games you get.

Free games for PS4 and PS5

Mafia II: The Definitive Edition (PS4), valued at 29.99 euros. The remastering of the second installment of this third-person action title. In it, we will enter New York in the 40s and 50s to climb the ranks of the mafia with a story of revenge. You have the analysis in VidaExtra, and the file in 3DJuegos.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4), valued at 19.99 euros. A crazy asymmetrical multiplayer action game, in which you control 7 normal citizens without superpowers who have to survive one of the villains of the saga by overcoming numerous obstacles. You have the analysis in VidaExtra, and the file in 3DJuegos.

Alien Fireteam Elite (PS4, PS5): valued at 29.99 euros. An action and shooting game set 23 years after the film trilogy, in which we will control a group of colonial marines who must respond to distress calls from other colonies. All with a game that mixes concepts from titles like Left 4 Dead and Gears of War. You have the analysis in VidaExtra, and the file in 3DJuegos.

In Xataka Basics | How to use Discord on the PS5 and connect to voice chats from the console