Sony announces PS Plus games for November 2023, with Mafia 2, Dragon Ball and Aliens free this month for all subscribers, along with other benefits in Sony Pictures Core.

Sony has announced the games of PlayStation Plus from November 2023 which will be available to download starting Tuesday, November 7, for all PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 and PS4.

These are the games of the month “of a lifetime”, three games are available to all PS Plus subscribers, either in Essential, Extra y Premiumand that you will stay forever, as long as you have an active subscription.

This time there were no leaks (there were, but just hours before), but there are not many surprises either, although the three games are of high quality.

And it doesn’t stop there, because Sony has announced other additional advantages. Sony Pictures Corethe platform for renting up to 2,000 movies from Sony’s catalog, including modern movies and classic movies, will offer a 15% discount when renting any movie throughout November.

As of last month, PS Plus Premium subscribers had 100 Sony Pictures Core movies free. This new promotion is a 15% discount when renting any moviefor all PS Plus users (Essential, Extra and Premium).

PS Plus Essential games in November 2023

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

The remastering of Mafia 2the open-world action-driving game released in 2010 (and remastered in 2020) is the star of this month’s PS Plus games.

Like a mafia movie, set in Empire Bay, a city imitating New York recreated in great detail, in which war veteran Vito Scaletta joins the mafia to pay his father’s debts with his friend Joe.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers

This Dragon Ball game is asymmetrical multiplayer (a la Dead by Daylight) and seven people control civilians, who try to escape from villains like Cell, Frieza or Buu, who will evolve throughout the game.

The other player will be the villain, who will have superhuman power, but you already know that there is strength in numbers, and the survivors will be able to cooperate and develop strategies to hide.

Alien Fireteam Elite

Alien Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person shooter with a great setting and many nods to the Alien saga films. He teams up with other mercenaries on the new planet LV-895 and fights hordes of xenomorphs.

In addition to the three PS Plus games of the month and the Sony Pictures Core promotion, PS Plus Premium (and solo Premium) will have 24-hour early access to all Silent Hill Ascension weekly recapsthe Silent Hill series-game hybrid that started last night.

Remember that the free october games (The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 and Weird West) are still available until November 7, when Mafia 2, Aliens Fireteam Elite and Dragon Ball The Breakers arrive at PS Plus.