For better or worse, there are many subscription services these days. Although the content they offer is very attractive, it is true that paying for memberships can be very expensive in the long term. Luckily, PlayStation 5 users have access to a very attractive promotion on that front.

Owners of Sony’s next-generation console will be able to redeem a subscription at no additional cost. 6 meses de Apple Musicthe streaming service that offers more than 100 million songs y lots of exclusive content. The good news is that taking advantage of the promotion is very simple, although there are a couple of restrictions to take into account.

This is how you can redeem the 6 free months of Apple Music through PlayStation 5

First of all, this offer from Apple is exclusive for users of PS5. This means that you must have the console to claim it. Once you start the 6-month free trial, you can use the subscription and listen to music without interruptions on PC and devices iOS y Android.

You also need to have a functional PlayStation Network account and an Apple ID. To redeem this exclusive offer, which will be available until November 15, 2024users should follow the following steps:

1.- Search for the Apple Music app in the PlayStation 5 search bar or from the “All Apps” menu on the Media home page 2.- Download and install the Apple Music app 3.- Sign in with the Apple ID; It will be necessary to create an account if you do not have one 4.- Done! Qualified people will be able to enjoy 6 free months of Apple Music

Take advantage and get 6 months of Apple Music for free

This attractive offer is available in Mexico and other countries of Latin America, such as Argentina, Peru, Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, El Salvador, Paraguay, Panama, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Uruguay. The full list of participating territories can be found on this page.

Now, there is bad news. This promotion will only be valid for new subscribers. This means that people who have already taken advantage of a similar offer will not be able to participate. Likewise, it can only be redeemed once per PlayStation 5 console and Apple account.

What is Apple Music and what content does it offer?

Like Spotify, Apple Music is a streaming service that offers an extensive library of up to 100 million songs. Members can enjoy all content commercial-free, as well as download music from thousands of national and international artists for offline playback.

In addition to the tunes, the subscription service offers exclusive and original content.

You can listen to your favorite artists and their songs through Apple Music

But tell us, do you plan to take advantage of this attractive offer? What will be the first song you will hear? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more about PlayStation 5. On the other hand, visit this page to find the latest news from Apple and its services.

