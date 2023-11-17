Finally another Friday has arrived and it is the best time to find out what free games there will be during the weekend. So as we always tell you, no matter what platform you have, there are options for everyone.

During this week Super Mario RPG was released, but if that is not your type of game, don’t worry, since there are several alternatives that you can try without spending a single peso from today until next Sunday, November 19.

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

PlayStation Plus

Dragon Ball: The Breakers ― (PS4) Available until December 4 Aliens Fireteam Elite ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until December 4 Mafia II: Definitive Edition ― (PS4) Available until December 4 Deceive Inc. ― Available until November 19 F1 23 ― Available until November 19

Xbox Series X/S – Xbox One

Free Play Days (con Core o Xbox Game Pass)

Deceive Inc. ― Available until November 19 F1 23 ― Available until November 19 Stray Blade ― Available until November 19

PC

Steam

F1 23 ― Available until November 19 RAILROADS Online ― Available until November 19 Victory 3 ― Available until November 19

Epic Games Store

Earthlock ― Available until November 23 at 10:00 AM Surviving the Aftermath ― Available until November 23 at 10:00 AM

Nintendo Switch



Mario Party 3 ― Disponible en Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

As you could see, the following days will be perfect to have a “Good End” and not only because of the discounts you can find, but because they will be your perfect opportunity to play properly on your console or PC.

