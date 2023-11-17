Finally another Friday has arrived and it is the best time to find out what free games there will be during the weekend. So as we always tell you, no matter what platform you have, there are options for everyone.
During this week Super Mario RPG was released, but if that is not your type of game, don’t worry, since there are several alternatives that you can try without spending a single peso from today until next Sunday, November 19.
PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4
PlayStation Plus
Dragon Ball: The Breakers ― (PS4) Available until December 4 Aliens Fireteam Elite ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until December 4 Mafia II: Definitive Edition ― (PS4) Available until December 4 Deceive Inc. ― Available until November 19 F1 23 ― Available until November 19
Xbox Series X/S – Xbox One
Free Play Days (con Core o Xbox Game Pass)
Deceive Inc. ― Available until November 19 F1 23 ― Available until November 19 Stray Blade ― Available until November 19
PC
Steam
F1 23 ― Available until November 19 RAILROADS Online ― Available until November 19 Victory 3 ― Available until November 19
Epic Games Store
Earthlock ― Available until November 23 at 10:00 AM Surviving the Aftermath ― Available until November 23 at 10:00 AM
Nintendo Switch
Mario Party 3 ― Disponible en Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
As you could see, the following days will be perfect to have a “Good End” and not only because of the discounts you can find, but because they will be your perfect opportunity to play properly on your console or PC.
