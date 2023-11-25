November 24, 2023

Free MotoGP Valencia: Martin provokes a Bagnaia in difficulty

Aprilia rider Maverick Viñales was the fastest rider in the second free practice of the Valencia GP, the last MotoGP event of the season.

Viñales with a time of 1.29.142 preceded four Ducati riders: the two Pramac team riders Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco, the Gresini team rider Fabio Di Giannantonio and the VR46 team rider Marco Bezzecchi. Then Brad Binder (KTM) and Marc Marquez (Honda).

Difficult Friday for Pecco Bagnaia, who just fifteenth will have to go through Q1, unlike his rival Jorge Martin who had direct access to Q2.

In addition to the difficulties on the track, the world champion was also unnerved by Martin himself, who followed him during the time-attack and gained the second fastest time, at his expense.

Qualifiers in Q2:

Viñales

Martin

Zarco

By Giannantonio

Bezzecchi

Binder

Marc Marquez

Raul Fernandez

Jack Miller

Alex Espargaro

