Subscription services are the thing today and in the case of video games there is something to choose from. One of the most attractive is Prime Gaming, a benefit that is obtained with the subscription Amazon Prime and that month after month allows you to add games at no cost to the user’s library. The December titles have already been revealed and there is something that interests you.

Get DEATHLOOP for free with Prime Gaming

The list of free video games that will be offered on Prime Gaming during December 2023 was revealed by Amazon (via VGC) and the title that stands out on this occasion is none other than DEATHLOOP, a game developed by Arkane Lyon that debuted in 2021 and is considered as one of the great proposals of the studio at its headquarters in France.

It should be noted that this free version of DEATHLOOP will be yours if you have an Epic Games Store account since some Prime Gaming releases take place within the agreement between both companies to promote their respective distribution and gaming platforms on PC.

What are the free Prime Gaming video games for December?

Below, we leave you the list of free Prime Gaming games in December, the date they are released and the platform on which you can claim them:

DEATHLOOP ― December 7 (Epic Games Store) Akka Arrh ― December 14 (Amazon Games) Aground ― December 14 (Amazon Games) SeaOrama: World of Shipping ― December 14 (Amazon Games) Kombinera ― December 21 (Epic Games) Store) A Tiny Sticker Tale ― December 28 (Amazon Games) Asteroids: Recharged ― December 28 (Epic Games Store)

