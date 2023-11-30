Amazon has announced all the games that it is going to give away during the month of December, and be careful because the list is quite striking. There will be no less than 7 games that will arrive for free with the service Prime Gaming, so you will only need an Amazon subscription to get them immediately. And the first of them is the bombshell, which couldn’t come at a better time.

Amazon’s free games for December

It shows that Christmas is coming. Amazon has displayed its most generous spirit and has announced the list of games that we can download for free in the month of December, and the first to arrive is none other than Deathloop. It is one of the game of the year finalists in 2021, and its gameplay and mechanics gave life to a very original shooter that was immediately engaging.

It will be available on Amazon Prime Gaming from December 7th, so it arrives at the perfect time so you can get as addicted as possible throughout the December long weekend. Free on the Epic Games Store.

What started out as an abandoned game in the 80s, returned with a renewed look in 2023, mixing arcade shooter with psychedelic effects that you won’t be able to stop playing. According to Arrh It can be downloaded for free from December 14th from Prime Gaming through the Amazon Games App.

Another time eater is Aground. Here you will wake up on an island where you will have to search for resources to survive and prosper, but your desire to find your origins will lead you to continue exploring the world and outer space. With a very fun pixelated aesthetic, you will spend hours and hours until you understand the origin of everything. Available for free on the Amazon Games App starting December 14.

The rest of the games that we can redeem for free are SeaOrama: World of Shipping, Kombinera, A Tale of Stickers and Asteroids: Recharged.

Luna also gets improvements

The streaming service will also welcome the arrival of the last month of the year with more games within the Prime Gaming Channel section. The list of games accessible on Luna with a Prime subscription will be:

Fortnite

Trackmania

Strange Horticulture

Bloodrayne: Fresh Bites

Steel Assault

One Upon a Jester

In the coming months, the streaming service will continue to increase the list of games accessible to Amazon Prime users (remember that the rest of the service is paid), so in addition to the downloadable games we will have to add those that are incorporated into the Prime Gaming Channel catalog.