Free Fire Max has shared, as usual, new codes that you can claim from for free before the end of the day on November 10, 2023. Remember that, as often happens periodically, the game receives free codes with unique skins, bonuses and resources.

One of the most important mobile titles of recent years and today, offers us a brief list with those codes that will mark a before and after in our progress. Below we leave you everything you need to know:

HHNAT6VKQ9R7 BR43FMAPYEZZ FF10617KGUF9 FFCMCPSGC9XZ FFCMCPSEN5MX 2FG94YCW9VMV FFDBGQWPNHJX V427K98RUCHZ ZZZ76NT3PDSH MCPW2D1U3XA3 NPYFATT3HGSQ MFJVMQQYG MCPW2D2WKWF2 UVX9PYZV54AC HNC95435FAGJ 4TPQRDQJHVP4 V44ZZ5YY7CBS FF11NJN5YS3E MCPW3D28VZD6

We also invite you to read our article of all Free Fire Max codes updated. Remember that the validity of the codes is subject to change, so you can try all of them as soon as possible. Some may become unavailable throughout the day, and others may take a little longer to become invalid.

How to redeem codes

One of the simplest ways To do so is through its official website. These are the steps you have to follow:

Enter the official website, and log in to the Free Fire account (Facebook, Google, Twitter “X”, and mobile platforms). After logging in you will have to enter the promotional code, which usually has a total of 12 characters between letters and numbers. If the code entered is correct, you will receive a message congratulating you on your rewards. Which you will receive within a period of 30 minutes, which can be extended in some cases to 12 hours. So be patient.

