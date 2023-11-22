It will depend on who will govern in the Netherlands, but for the time being you will still receive some pocket money from the state when you buy an electric car. Dutch people receive 2,950 euros for a new EV and 2,000 euros for a second-hand one. Several countries provide subsidies to help buy an EV, but one country is very generous.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association – which strangely enough does not use the abbreviation EAMA but ACEA – investigated how much government money you receive in EU countries when purchasing an EV. We have to go to Cyprus for the largest contribution from the government. There, policymakers not only want you to get into an EV, but also want you to hand in your old polluting car for scrapping.

Subsidy in Cyprus to buy an EV or PHEV

You can receive a subsidy of up to 12,000 euros when you trade in your own car for a car that emits less than 50 grams of CO2 per kilometer. This car may not cost more than 80,000 euros. In practice, this concerns a plug-in hybrid, because there are not many cars that achieve such low emissions without the help of an electric motor – in other words, none.

Are you buying a new EV? Then you can 19.000 euro to apply for a subsidy. Here too, the car may not be more expensive than 80,000 euros. By the way, you get an extra 1,000 euros if you hand in your old barrel. If you bought an MG 4 in Cyprus for 33,900 euros, you would receive almost two-thirds reimbursed by the government, making this car only 13,900 euros.

Other EVs are also becoming considerably more affordable. You can get a Peugeot e-2008 with a subsidy for 17,900 euros and a Volvo EX30 for 20,500 euros. It is a pity that Dacia does not seem to deliver the Spring in Cyprus, because with government support it would be (almost) completely free. Especially on such a small island, you have to be able to cope with the limited range.

A free Volkswagen or Renault in a while?

Unfortunately, there is no information available yet about how long the subsidy rules will remain the same on the island. The Cypriot branches of Renault and Volkswagen have also not yet communicated anything about the arrival of the upcoming Twingo and ID.2 on the island. These cars should cost around 20,000 euros when released in 2025 and 2026. So these cars would be free for the residents of Cyprus.