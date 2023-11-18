Ten years after the first edition, the Lamborghini World Finals return to the Piero Taruffi Autodromo in Vallelunga, the final act of the 2023 racing season for the Sant’Agata Bolognese company’s single-brand brand.

Entrance is free and to access the paddock simply register at the link: https://ticket.vallelunga.it/it/lambo-st-xwf23/individual-registration

For groups of up to ten people, just one registration is required at the link https://ticket.vallelunga.it/it/lambo-xwf23/group-registration. However, it is not necessary to register children under 12 years of age.

In addition to watching the races from the stands, you will be able to enter the paddock to admire up close the 85 Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 (a record) from the three continental series (Europe, Asia and America) and the SC63 LMDh Hypercar which will debut next year in WEC and in the IMSA series. An area for simulators has also been set up inside the garages.

Electric shuttle buses sign of attention to environmental sustainability

The Lamborghini World Finals are also in the name of sustainability: for travel from the car parks to the paddock, a shuttle service with Tecnobus electric minibuses is in operation in collaboration with the Municipality of Cisterna.

The use of these vehicles is a sign of the attention of the Autodromo Piero Taruffi of Vallelunga to the important topic of environmental sustainability.

Winners and program

Meanwhile, today the French Julien Piguet and Alban Varutti won race 2 of the European series reserved for non-professional drivers (AM), while our Gabriel Randone won the championship.

The Lamborghini Cup was won by the crew formed by Luciano and Donovan Privitelio, father and son, tenth overall. Success in the European Pro series for New Zealander Brendon Leitch, third behind the Soderstrom-Alì and Balthasar-Moretti pairs.

Daniel Formal and Kyle Marcelli won the American Pro title, while the Asian Pro title went to the New Zealanders Marco Giltrap and Chris Van der Gritf.

The program includes the qualifying sessions of the Lamborghini World Finals for Saturday morning, followed by Race 1 of the Am-Lamborghini Cup (2.35pm) and the Pro-Pro Am (3.55pm). On Sunday, Race 2 of the Am-Lamborghini Cup will start at 11.55 am and that of the Pro-Pro Am at 2.50 pm.

Photo by: Autodromo Vallelunga

Schools visiting the Lamborghini World Finals

The 3rd year of middle school in Campagnano has a motoring lesson

A day behind the scenes of the Lamborghini World Finals admiring the Huracàn Super Trofeo EVO2: a Friday to remember, perhaps even the subject of a school essay in the future, that of around 80 middle school students from the Istituto Comprensivo Campagnano in Rome.

Girls and boys took an exploratory tour of the structures of the “Piero Taruffi” racetrack in Vallelunga, stopping in the paddock, which this weekend was populated by around a hundred supercars from the Sant’Agata brand

Bolognese coming from every continent for the final act of the season. There the students were also able to admire the SC63 Hypercar that Lamborghini will field next year in the WEC, the World Endurance Championship and in the North American IMSA series and then met some Lamborghini technicians who illustrated the characteristics of the cars and the championship.

Before returning to school there was also the opportunity to watch some phases of the match from the grandstand. In recent days it was the turn of their classmates from the first and second classes of the same institute.

The presence of schools at the Piero Taruffi Autodromo in Vallelunga is actually a custom and is part of a project to introduce young generations to the world of motors, not just racing.

The exploratory tour includes the possibility of seeing live the race direction with the monitor room, which is the direction of the races, and the ACI Sara Safe Driving Centre, where the kids are given the first but important information on the correct behavior to keep when you are on the road on foot, by bike or by motor vehicle.

Photo by: Autodromo Vallelunga

Schools visiting the Lamborghini World Finals