ChatGPT stands out as one of the most popular and widely used AI today. This generative language model offers impressive versatility, being applicable in various tasks ranging from creative writing and translation to drafting and problem solving.

However, to take full advantage of its capabilities, it is crucial to make the jump to GPT-4, the latest iteration of its model that goes further by offering improved responses, superior speed, and accuracy that surpasses previous versions.

But the only drawback is that to access all the wonders of GPT-4, you need to pay a fee. The ChatGPT Plus subscription costs $20 per month (18 euros), a detail that can be significant for people who have a tighter budget.

If you are one of them, you have no reason to worry. exist 5 alternatives to use ChatGPT for free to enjoy the functionalities of OpenAI’s generative AI. These options offer the features of ChatGPT Plus, but at no additional cost.

HuggingFace

If you want access to the best artificial intelligence models on the web, HuggingFace is your ideal platform. In it, you can find a wide variety of projects and models created by the community, covering different areas and applications.

One of the most notable projects is the one that allows you to use GPT-4 for free, with a maximum of 4096 tokens for each request. Although it has some limitations, this project is a unique opportunity to experiment with GPT-4 without paying anything.

Ora.sh

Ora.sh is ideal for creating fast and efficient applications with language models. By signing up, you get access to a GPT-4-powered chatbot. Despite having a limit of 10 messages per day due to high demand, it is still an outstanding alternative to ChatGPT Plus to use artificial intelligence without paying anything.

The platform not only gives you the opportunity to create and share applications with LLM (Large Language Modeling), but also offers you a chat interface, thus providing an interactive and practical experience.

Poe

Poe is presented as an application that gives you access to various virtual assistants, some of which are free, while others require payment.

These are based on artificial intelligence models designed to automatically generate text from user input. Among the featured models is ChatGPT Plus or GPT4 free, which uses the advanced technology of the GPT-4 model to create fluid and natural conversations.

In Poe’s free mode, you can use some of these virtual assistants without incurring any costs. However, it is important to keep in mind that there are some limitations, such as the maximum length of characters per response, the waiting time between interactions or the number of attendees available in this mode.

Although with restrictions, this option still offers an accessible window into the world of conversational artificial intelligence.

Bing Chat

Bing Chat uses GPT-4 technology, which is the most advanced version of the artificial intelligence engine developed by OpenAI.

This latest iteration is not only capable of generating text in a coherent and natural way, but also introduces substantial improvements over its predecessor, GPT-3, used in other smart chat applications, including ChatGPT.

The magic behind this technology lies in its neural network model, a marvel that learns from vast sets of textual data available on the Internet. What is notable is its ability to adapt to the context and purpose of the conversation, offering more precise and contextual responses.

Accessing Bing Chat and harnessing the power of GPT-4 is surprisingly easy. The Microsoft Edge browser gives you the gateway, either through the sidebar or directly from the Bing search engine interface.

Merlin

Do you want to get the most out of Chrome with ChatGPT Plus? Then you need Merlin, it is an extension that connects you to OpenAI’s powerful generative AI model.

This tool is more than just a Chrome extension, it is your personal assistant on the web that helps you with specific and productive tasks. Whether you want to write effective emails, get short web page summaries, or create diverse content, Merlin does it for you with GPT-4 technology and for free.

This machine learning model has been extensively trained on vast data sets of text and code, giving it the ability to understand, generate and translate natural language in an intelligent, almost human-like manner.

With Merlin, web browsing becomes an assisted experience, offering you an ally to enhance your productivity and creativity.

In this way, if you want to experiment with GPT-4, one of the most advanced artificial intelligence technologies, You do not need to pay for ChatGPT Plus, there are 5 free alternatives that you can take advantage of at no cost.