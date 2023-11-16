Amazon’s cloud game streaming service, Amazon Lunahas already arrived in Spain, and with it, a new library of games will be available for those who are not interested in buying a console or a Gaming PC and prefer to enjoy the freedom and versatility that cloud gaming offers. Did you know that you can now play free games if you have Amazon Prime?

Free for Prime customers

Like Prime Video or Prime Music, Amazon Luna will be included in the Amazon Prime subscription, however, it is not as complete as you expect. The biggest games and most important releases will be part of the main library of Luna+which has an additional cost of 9.99 euros per month.

But if you are not willing to pay more, Amazon will also offer you free games so you can take advantage of the service. For now, There are 7 games that are available for Amazon Prime subscribersand are next:

RIDE 4

A quite spectacular motorcycle simulator with a surprising level of detail and the presence of dynamic weather conditions, with day and night cycles that will make things more difficult for you on the asphalt.

Get Packed: Couch Chaos

A really fun moving game that makes special sense when we play in multiplayer, since everything will get crazy and chaotic in order to complete the jobs as soon as possible.

Fortnite

Do I need to introduce this game? The quintessential multiplayer sneaks into Amazon Luna so you can play in the cloud without having to install anything. A great solution for iPhone or iPad owners, since Apple removed the game from the App Store after disputes with Epic Games.

ENCODY

A cyberpunk world inspired by a hypothetical Neo Berlin in the year 2062 where Tina, a new year orphan, tries to make a living with her guardian robot SAM-53. An adventure with a lot of dialogue, puzzles and a very striking design.

Trackmania

This challenging game from Ubisoft enchants and exasperates in equal measure. Hundreds of circuits await you to be completed in the shortest time possible, allowing you to focus on the challenges individually or competing against other players through multiplayer. And if you thought these were just curves… you better get ready.

QUBE

An amazing first-person puzzle game that will present us with many challenges always set in a cubic room in which you will have to interact with the elements present in order to decipher the enigmas that are presented there.

Tiny Lands

An original game in which we will have to look for the differences between two scenes in which small worlds are recreated in the form of a diorama. Relaxing and entertaining, it is perfect to play on a cold, rainy afternoon.