Franco Morbidelli comes from the most difficult years of his career. For him, the dream of racing in an official team turned into a nightmare, sportingly speaking. In what sense? In the sense that in the two and a half years in which he was Fabio Quartararo’s partner he saw the Frenchman win the world championship and come second the following year while he, Franco, always struggled in the positions that matter less.

Only eight top 10s in the long races, no podiums and, as the best result, fourth place for Argentina.

So we asked Morbidelli if his attitude/approach towards this difficult situation, instead of being Brazilian as he often underlines, is more oriental, Japanese, yogic. Do you feel anger or frustration? Morbidelli explained how he managed to face these years after 2020 which saw him second in the world championship, not too far from Joan Mir.

And that 2020 probably also earned him a call from the Pramac team, to have an official Ducati: a lot of stuff, a beautiful and tempting challenge. Now he’s back in the game, big time.

Franco, as an extremely sensitive person, also told a nice story about one of his special helmets, the one dedicated to the film “Do the right thing”, created in the period in which the Black Lives Matter movement was born (black lives matter) .