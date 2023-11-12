November 11, 2023

After the Sprint Race, the controversy still remains heated due to the events of the qualifying sessions.

Franco Morbidelli doesn’t tell Marc Marquez. The Roman from Yamaha managed to qualify eleventh at the end of the Sepang Sprint Race, but he was unable to go beyond the qualifying events. Before being excluded from Q2, in fact, he had been the protagonist of a skirmish with the Catalan who had tried to exploit his slipstream on his Honda.

Morbidelli stepped aside, reporting it to Marquez. What happened next, however, he didn’t like either. “Once upon a time, if you showed that you didn’t have the intention of slipping behind a rider, he understood and thanked you. Today, however, it no longer happens. That’s how things work in MotoGP now. Once upon a time there were moments when riders didn’t show respect they were limited to the last five laps of the race. Now instead they start from Friday”, reported Morbidelli.

“Throughout the weekend we try to give our best, always. Marquez wanted to attack me, and he thought it was right. I, however, thought it was right that he didn’t do it – explained Morbidelli -, also because he often willingly throws himself in. It didn’t seem like a wise idea to give him this advantage, and maybe get another grid position stolen from me.”

“Playing with Marquez in qualifying didn’t help me get the best possible result, and I’m more embittered by this than by the missed opportunities on Saturday. Then we’ll have to establish whether this game of slipstreaming is something bad, good, dangerous or right. In Moto3, for example, it is often dangerous given that swarms of riders are created. In MotoGP there are fewer of us, but we should still talk about it”, concluded Morbidelli.