Deschamps has released the list of players called up for France’s matches: three from Milan are present. Historic call for Zaïre-Emery

“The 23 players called up. First call-up for Warren Zaïre-Emery”. For the PSG midfielder a historic call at just 17 years of age. Great presence, as usual, for the Milan: the Rossoneri called by Deschamps are Maignan, Theo Hernandez and Giroud. Three pillars for the French national team and also for the Milan. For the France have two matches in the next break: on November 18th against Gibraltar and then on the 21st against Greece, both valid for qualification for Euro2024 (the French are already qualified).