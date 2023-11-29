loading…

France will impose sanctions on Israeli settlers. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – France said on Wednesday that the European Union should consider sanctions against Israeli settlers targeting Palestinians in the West Bank as an option and that talks in the European Union to impose sanctions on Hamas commanders were making progress.

UN data shows that daily settler attacks have more than doubled since Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on October 7 and subsequent attacks on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. More than 200 Palestinians have died in violence this year.

“We believe that the international community has a role to play in ending acts of violence that seriously undermine regional stability, but also harm the prospects for a two-state solution,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre, as reported by Reuters.

He said no option was off the table, including EU sanctions against violent individuals.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and has since been under military occupation, while Israeli settlements continue to expand. Palestinians envision the West Bank as part of a future independent state, including Gaza and East Jerusalem.

French diplomatic sources said Paris supports EU sanctions, but a debate in the bloc has not yet started on the issue.

The United States says it is ready to issue a visa ban on “extremists” who attack civilians in the West Bank.

Legendre also said talks were underway in Brussels to impose sanctions – asset freezes and travel bans – on Hamas commanders.

Efforts are also underway with European and other allies to cut funding to Hamas, including through the No Money for Terror platform, and to tackle Hamas propaganda on social media.